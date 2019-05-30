|
HATTLEY, Raymond 79, of Austin, died Sunday, May 26th. A Celebration Service of his life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 1st at St. John College Heights Baptist Church, 7207 Carver Avenue, Austin, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Raymond's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019