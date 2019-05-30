Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John College Heights Baptist Church
7207 Carver Avenue
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hattley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Hattley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Hattley Obituary
HATTLEY, Raymond 79, of Austin, died Sunday, May 26th. A Celebration Service of his life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 1st at St. John College Heights Baptist Church, 7207 Carver Avenue, Austin, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Raymond's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now