SMITH, Raymond Lee Raymond Lee Smith of Bastrop, Texas passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 77 at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. Raymond was born 23 November 1941 in San Diego, Calif. to Clarence Raymond Smith and Betty Rose McCoy.Raymond's long, happy life was lived with honor and love for his family. He and his wife Carolyn Sue Smith née Bethel began dating during high school in Jacksonville, Illinois. After graduating from Catalina High School in Tucson, Arizona in 1959, Raymond enlisted in the US Navy, and served as a Parachute Rigger with great pride for 22 years.Raymond and Carolyn's relationship continued after his enlistment and they were married Jan. 19, 1963. They had four children: Kimberly Gwyn, Douglas Raymond, Cynthia Gail, and Patricia Elizabeth. During his tenure in the Navy, he was stationed in Tennessee, Puerto Rico, California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Italy, Virginia, and Arizona. He retired from service Nov. 19, 1981 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Raymond served with distinction receiving five Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and two Vietnam Service Medals. After his Naval career, Raymond went on to have a successful career in the various disciplines within the automotive sales industry. He and Carolyn lived and retired in Mesa, Arizona until 2004, when they moved to Bastrop, to be closer to family.Raymond is survived by his wife Carolyn of 56 years, Kimberly and Kevin Frey, Cynthia and Edward Weidl, Patricia and Ian Williams, Kathleen and Tim Stepp, Brenda LeRoy, father Clarence Raymond Smith, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.Raymond's love of family was a core focus of his life and he was surrounded by many of his loved ones when he passed. Raymond was a gentle and soft-spoken man, but when he did speak, he often had great wisdom to impart to those lucky enough to be there. The cumulation of careers and awards did not define him; his undying love, affection and the family he leaves behind is the legacy that will live on. He will be missed greatly and remembered with the utmost fondness by all who knew him.Memorial Service November 9th 2019 11:00 AM at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Highway 71 East Bastrop Tx 78602
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 9, 2019