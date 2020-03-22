|
MAGERS, Raymond Raymond Magers was born in Pecos, Texas and passed away in Austin, Texas on March 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his son Joshua, his granddaughters Madison and Riley and his sisters and brothers in law Mary Jane and Keith Livingston and James Stoddard and Lauren Goldberg. He was predeceased by his son Jason. Ray served his country in Vietnam with the USMC. In 1970 he married Bonnie Stoddard and they had a long and loving marriage. Ray loved to travel and he and Bonnie shared many memorable trips together. He especially loved Hawaii. Ray loved working with children and youth. He coached his sons' soccer teams and was an Assistant Boy Scout leader in his sons' troup. He enjoyed working with the scouts helping them to achieve their goals. Many of them became Eagle Scouts. He volunteered for a number of years at Lost Pines Boy Scout Camp. Ray chaperoned several of the troup's trips. He especially loved the trip to the National Boy Scout Jamboree he attended with his sons Jason and Joshua. In 1984 he went back to college to earn a teaching certificate. He loved teaching and felt it was his calling. He inspired and influenced many students at Taylor Middle School and Travis High School. Ray was a good man. He was loved and will be missed. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020