RODRIGUEZ, Raymond Martinez Our Beloved Raymond Martinez Rodriguez, age 84, of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro and Ramona Rodriguez. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Delia Chapa Rodriguez; daughter, Anna Maria Flores (David A. Villasana); grandchildren, Andriana E. Rodriguez and Luke A. Villasana; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Raymond proudly served in the US Army for two years, and then the National Guard for four years. He retired from the United States Dept. of Agriculture USDA. Raymond loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest, especially playing fast pitch softball, which he did for over thirty years. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff at Hospice Christopher House. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mission Funeral Home South Side located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Saint Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019