DELAHOUSSAYE, Raymond Oswald Retired Lt. Col. Raymond Oswald Delahoussaye, devoted father, grandfather, husband and WWII and Korean War veteran passed away peacefully at Saint David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 97. Raymond was born, December 20, 1921, in Port Arthur, Texas to Oswald John "OJ" and Jeanne Marie Fournet Delahoussaye. Raymond was the oldest of three children from a very religious Catholic family. His brother Gerard and sister Frances grew up in Port Arthur and all attended St. Mary's Catholic High School. Raymond carried his upbringing as a Christian into his adult life and was dedicated to Christian morals, ethics and values which he shared with his family and friends. Raymond attended St. Mary's University in San Antonio before joining the military. He joined the Army in March 1942 in Houston, Texas and served in the Army Air Corp and Air Force, retiring after 26 years. He was a Command Pilot and served in WWII in the European, particularly North Africa, and Pacific Theatres, earning a Bronze Star, as well as in the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth J. Lindstrom in April 1946, and together they had four children, Darrell, Diane, Dennis and Denise. The family moved to numerous places during his military service which included Germany, Hawaii, Indiana, Florida and other states. He retired from the Air Force in 1964 and relocated his family to Austin, Texas. He worked for the Veterans Administration in an administrative capacity and retired to live at the family home in Manchaca, Texas. Raymond was an avid do-it-yourself guy who always followed his lifelong premise of "if someone can make this thing (whatever) then someone (me) could take it apart and repair it". This philosophy was handed down to his sons, Darrell and Dennis, who have carried on the tradition and standard set by Raymond. Raymond, along with his daughter Diane, were fortunate to take the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to be honored for his military service. He proudly wore his WWII hat and was frequently honored for his service wherever he went. Raymond was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth, who passed away on March 22, 2013. He will be joining her at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and dancing with her again in Heaven. Our deepest appreciation goes to Denise Daugherty, R.N., for the loving nursing care that she provided to him in his later years. Raymond is survived by his loving children, son Darrell Delahoussaye, P.E. and spouse Peggy Delahoussaye, M.D., daughter Diane Hunter and spouse Douglas Hunter, son Dennis Delahoussaye and spouse Paulette Delahoussaye, and daughter Denise Daugherty, R.N.; grandchildren Harrison Bibb, Rachel Conkling, Ryan Hunter, Kyle Hunter, Laura Anne Mapes, Marie Delahoussaye Harlan, Joey Delahoussaye, Sarah Grochmal, and Thomas Daugherty; and 12 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers are Harrison Bibb, Ryan Hunter, Kyle Hunter, Joey Delahoussaye and Thomas Daugherty with honorary pallbearers Cole Conkling, Joe Grochmal, Kyle Mapes and Matt Harlan. Donations to cancer research, neuropathy research and/or the Honor Flight in his honor are appreciated. Please join us is celebrating Raymond's remarkable life starting with a time of visitation, Thursday October 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle Texas. Rosary and eulogies will commence at 7:00 pm also at Harrell Funeral Home. Raymond's funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1100 Main Street, Buda Texas. A private cremation will follow with interment taking place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. There he will receive military honors from the US Air Force. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Raymond's family on his On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019