Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-8200
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
SPRADLING JR, Raymond Pounds Raymond Pounds Spradling Jr. (86 years) passed away on March 5, 2019 at his home in Buda, TX. He was born on March 1, 1933 in Buda, Texas and he was the eldest of 5 children. He served in the Marines from 1953 to 1955. He married Carol Ann Booker on August 18, 1956 and they had 5 children, Mark, Tom, Arthur, Shawn and Joy. They moved from Wolcott, CT to Austin, TX in 1971. In 1977, they adopted Cathy Black Spradling. Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Pounds Spradling Sr., his mother, Thelma Cleo Waggoner, his wife of 50 years, Carol Ann Booker Spradling, his brother, Charles Caston Spradling, his sister Jerilyn Lanelle Spradling Chapman, his grandson, Michael Spradling and granddaughter, Jamie Nicole Spradling. He is survived by his 2 sisters, Fay Maxine Spradling Fletcher, and Laura Joyace Spradling Erickson, his 6 children, 19 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. Visitation Services at Harrell Funeral Homes, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 from 5-8 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 104 S. San Marcos St., Buda, TX 78610 on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019
