JENNINGS, Raymond Vincent Raymond Vincent Jennings 56, passed away October 14, 2020. Raymond was born June 3, 1964 in Austin, TX to Willie (Dub) Roscoe Jennings Jr. and Myrtle (Mickey) Jo Everts Jennings. Raymond attended LBJ High School, class of 84. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Madison Rachel Jennings; Ex Wife, Audrie Shaw Jennings; sister, Joyce Jennings Root; brother in law, Timothy Michael Root, 2 nephews, 1 niece, extended family and a host of friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Claudia Davis and Xavian Clayborne. The family requested a private service, but thanks everyone for all the thoughts and prayers. The family ask that each of you celebrate Raymond's life in your own special way and cherish his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store