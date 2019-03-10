WHITE, Reba Jean Brigham Reba unexpectedly departed this life on March 5, 2019. She was born January 29, 1953 in El Campo, TX to the late George Brigham, Sr. and Rosie Marie (Grant) Brigham. Reba grew up in El Campo, where she attended E.A. Greer School. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1971. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in El Campo, TX. On June 2, 1973, she was joined in holy matrimony to Chavass E. White, and to this union one daughter was born, Viviana Sneed. She retired from Housing & Dining at the University of Texas at Austin and was living her best life. Reba was a very active and devoted Charter Member at the South Austin Community Church (SACC). Reba is preceded in death by her husband Chavass White, her parents George Brigham, Sr. and Rosie Marie (Grant) Brigham, two brothers, Rufus Ray and Larry Dean Brigham, two sisters, Gloria Ann and Pauletta Brigham two neices and one nephew. She is survived by her daughter, Viviana Sneed (Arthur) two grandchildren, Victoria Sneed and Arthur Sneed, III (Trey); four sisters, Diane Brigham, Belinda Overton (Lincoln), Bridget Eguakun, (Lawrence), Angela Doucette (Brad), one brother, George Brigham all of Austin, TX; seven neices, three nephews, a host of neices, nephews, uncles and aunts. Service Info: Saturday, March 16th at 11am Grant AME Worship Center; Monday, March 18th at 9:30am Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX In lieu of flowers, one can make a monetary donation to the South Austin Community Church (Culinary or Outreach Ministry) in Reba's Honor. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary