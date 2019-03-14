|
|
WHITE, Reba Jean "Smokie" Reba Jean (Smokie) White, 66, of e Austin, died Tuesday, March 5th She was born in El Campo, TX on January 29, 1953, a daughter of the late Rosie Marie Brigham and George Shelton, Sr. The Celebration of Life Service 11 AM on Saturday, March 16th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center Under the direction of South Austin Community Church with Pastor A.L. Sneed II (her son-in-law) officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 3 PM to 7 PM on Friday, March 15th. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery San Antonio, TX at 9:30 AM on Monday, March 18th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Reba's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019