Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Jean White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reba Jean White Obituary
WHITE, Reba Jean "Smokie" Reba Jean (Smokie) White, 66, of e Austin, died Tuesday, March 5th She was born in El Campo, TX on January 29, 1953, a daughter of the late Rosie Marie Brigham and George Shelton, Sr. The Celebration of Life Service 11 AM on Saturday, March 16th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center Under the direction of South Austin Community Church with Pastor A.L. Sneed II (her son-in-law) officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 3 PM to 7 PM on Friday, March 15th. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery San Antonio, TX at 9:30 AM on Monday, March 18th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Reba's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now