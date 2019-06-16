LOUGHEAD, Rebecca Dianne "BECKY" Becky passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019 at Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in Lakeway after a long battle with genetic liver disease. Becky was born on 26th August 1955 to James and Jeanne Orn in Texas City, Texas. James and Jeanne divorced in 1968, and Jeanne married Gerry Weatherly an agricultural pilot. Becky spent her teenage years travelling with mom and stepdad and lived in Louisiana, Trinidad and British Guyana. Becky returned to Houston in 1980 and began working as a scheduler for Tauber Oil. She then moved to Cleveland, Ohio, to work for BP Oil. She had a very successful career and spent time in Chicago before returning to Houston with BP to work as a senior Crude Oil Scheduler in 2002. Becky married Mark Loughead in 2006 and they lived in Houston until 2011 when they both retired and moved to Lakeway. Becky was preceded in death by her brother Jamie and mother Jeanne. She leaves behind her husband Mark, dad James, stepmom Teri, half-sister Leslie and cousins Michael, Jackie and Janet. Despite the struggles she faced with her disease over the last five years, Becky was always smiling and she lit up everyone's life. She was a fighter, and even through several serious illnesses she would always come back with that smile. She was loved by all her friends old and new, who are heartbroken at her passing. Becky was the love of my life, her passing is so hard to take as I have lost my soulmate forever. Rest in peace my honey. Love you Mark. Private services for family and invited friends at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 4501 IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660 on June 18th 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Baylor Scott & White Lakeway ICU in Becky's memory would be appreciated. Memorials may be sent to Baylor Scott and White Central Texas Foundation, 100 Medical Center, Lakeway, Texas 78738 or http://ctxfoundation.bswhealth.com/give-to-lakeway Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary