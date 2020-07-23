MALEY, Rebecca Rebecca Maley passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 45 at her family's ranch, Rocky Hill Ranch, in Smithville, Texas. She was born on May 8, 1975 in Houston, Texas to father Karl Archer Maley and mother Pamela Jo Dotts. She lived with her family in Houston and attended Holy Spirit Episcopal School until 1985 when the family moved to Smithville and she attended Smithville Junior High and graduated from Smithville High School. She went on to obtain her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her Teaching certificate from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. One of Rebecca's greatest loves was travel. She lived in Costa Rica where she taught English as a second language, and spent time in England, Montana and Florida before moving back home to Texas where she spent most of her years either in Rockport or Smithville. Becca enjoyed long walks in nature and especially enjoyed watching sunrises and sunsets at the beach and at Rocky Hill Ranch. She was loved dearly by her family and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her mother Pam Hill and her step-father Grey Hill, sisters; Lee Steffy, Mary Ann Maxwell (Greg), brother Sam Maley (Barbara), step-mother Connie Maley, step-brothers, Trey and Walker Hill, step-sisters; Kim Hill Nichols, Katy Nyc Lyytinen(Cody), nephews; Adan Pineda, Nick Mawell, Gehrig Maxwell, Fisher Nichols and Parker Nichols, and nieces; Leyla Pineda, Rebecca Maxwell, Jordan Mawell, and Blayne Lyytinen. She is preceded in death by her father Karl Maley. The family will be having a private ash scattering. In lieu of flowers donation may be sent to the Bastrop Family Crisis Center. "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."