KELLY, Rebecca M. Rebecca Marchbanks Kelly finally lost her hard-fought battle with old age. Rebecca has been buried next to her late husband, Jack Kelly, at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas. Rebecca was born to Carrie Ramsey Marchbanks and English Marchbanks in Cleburne, Texas. The youngest of three children she was predeceased by her siblings Joe English Marchbanks and Carolyn M. Slagle. Rebecca attended the University of Texas and lived in Austin most of her adult life. She loved all kinds of sports, particularly Longhorns football. While raising her only child, Miles Magee, she was involved in Eanes ISD activities. Rebecca enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Lost Creek and later of Onion Creek. In 2008, Rebecca moved to Houston and spent her remaining years living with Miles. Her little dogs, Shebie and Mona, were usually on her lap with cats, Snicker and MiniPig, nearby to supervise. Besides Miles, Rebecca is survived by Evan Kelly and Johanna Kelly who called her "Granny." She is also survived by her niece Johnnie Braddock. Miles would like to thank to Dr. Madeline Damask, and her nurse Nancy, and Dr. Lalitha Sunder for keeping his mom healthy for as long as they did. Additional thanks to Terry and Esmerelda at Salon Germaine for keeping her looking good. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary