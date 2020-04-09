|
SHUMAKER, Rebecca Lynn Rebecca Lynn Shumaker, 24, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from an unexpected long, tough fight of ARDS. She was able to make it home in time to be surrounded by her loving family as she took her last breath on Earth. Rebecca is survived by her parents, Wade & Carolyn Shumaker; sisters, Caitlyn & Kelsey; brother-in-laws, Steven & Cole; niece, Nora Jean; and grandparents, Leroy & Minnie Brown and Larry & Nell Shumaker. We will miss her dearly. She is leaving a hole in our hearts that will never be filled, until we see her again one day in heaven. We will have a celebration of her life when we are able to gather together.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2020