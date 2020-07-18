COLE, Reginald Lynn Reginald Lynn Cole, a resident of both Austin/Houston TX, entered his glorious eternal life on July 10, 2020, after a short illness. Reginald was born in Galveston Texas, on October 26, 1959 to the late Curtis Cole, Sr. (2015) and Mary Helen Cole (2011). He married his beloved wife Donna Elmore August 14, 1988 in Austin .TX where they made their first home. Together they loved the Lord, worked, raised their children, and visited friends and family often. To his daughters, he was the best "Girl Dad" ever, and to his only son, "Superman". He was a private, yet compassionate person, with favorite anecdotal jokes that he loved to tell and re-tell. He enjoyed the sweet life, cookies, cakes, candy were his weakness. He loved football and basketball, track. He often challenged children and grandchildren to a footrace, basketball shoot outs, and spontaneous rolling tackles. A proud graduate of Galveston Ball High School in Tors class of 1978. Reginald was a consummate IT professional. He began his career as teenager at UT Geophysics (Galveston) later moving on to Sematech (Austin) followed by Intel (Phoenix) and lastly Cypress Semiconductor (Austin). His earlier colleagues nickname him "Reboot Reg" but often called on him for his seasoned technical expertise. He leaves to cherish memories: Forever Loving Wife Donna Elmore-Cole Mother-in-Love Minnie Elmore His treasured children Reginell Lewis, Crystal Simpson, Candace Elmore-Batiste (Quincy), Cymone Cole, and Reginald Caleb (Nicole) Cole. Cherished grandchildren Thurman Thomas Jr, Tamia Thomas, Dionne Batiste, and Reginald Theophilus Cole. Those honored to call him Brother: Curtis Cole II (Diane), Priscilla Kirby, Donald Dixon (Trylon), Joan Elmore, Andrienne Gordon (Jacques) Darren Cordell (Lenora), Kelly Elmore-Green (Jamel), Anthony Young, Doniell Elmore-Murray (Virl), Shedale Coleman all of Dayton, OH. Sheila McCleskey (Lawrence) Simpsonville, SC. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home, Galveston, TX. The family will announce a private internment when it is safe to do so.



