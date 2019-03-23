|
HERRERA, Renaldo "Ray" Our Beloved Renaldo "Ray" Herrera, age 61, of Buda, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Angel and Antonia Herrera and brothers Henry Herrera and Johnny Herrera He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years Diana Herrera; daughters Sara R. Herrera and Veronica A. Herrera; sisters Mary Rodela, Irene Castro, and Gina Gonzales; brothers Felipe Herrera and Joe Herrera; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - 6204 South First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. Ninth St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S IH-35; Austin, Texas 78704. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 23, 2019