Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Renaldo Herrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renaldo Herrera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Renaldo Herrera Obituary
HERRERA, Renaldo "Ray" Our Beloved Renaldo "Ray" Herrera, age 61, of Buda, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Angel and Antonia Herrera and brothers Henry Herrera and Johnny Herrera He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years Diana Herrera; daughters Sara R. Herrera and Veronica A. Herrera; sisters Mary Rodela, Irene Castro, and Gina Gonzales; brothers Felipe Herrera and Joe Herrera; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - 6204 South First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. Ninth St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S IH-35; Austin, Texas 78704. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now