ANDERSON, Renata Renata (Renate M) Anderson passed away peacefully in her nursing home in Hondo, Texas on June 13, 2020 after a long illness. She was born Renate M. Krengel near Koblenz, Germany in January, 1936. She is survived by her son Nick, daughter-in-law, Christy and grandchildren, Stephanie, Cody and Matthew, many other relatives, and countless friends in the United States, Germany, and around the world. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of more than 30 years, Richard (Dick) Anderson. After moving to Austin in 1987, Renata devoted her life to serving its growing community and bridging a lasting relationship with her beloved home country of Germany. Her crowning achievement was as co-founder of the Austin-Koblenz Sister Cities program in 1992. Under her 25 year leadership, and the ongoing efforts of the talented team that worked with her, that program has grown to be a shining global example of effective and productive cross-country partnership. In recognition of her many achievements, Renata was awarded the Federal Order of Merit, the highest civilian service award that Germany can bestow. She was also honored by the city of Austin with Renata Anderson Day on May 23, 2017. Renata was full of laughter and light, and was always eager to enjoy the company of her many friends. She was an avid listener and wonderful storyteller. Her generous and contagious spirit and love of others will forever be missed by all who were privileged to know her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Austin Koblenz Sister Cities Committee. Please contact: mtiedt@austinsistercities.com



