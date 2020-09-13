SIMMONS, Renee Dailey Renee Dailey Simmons stepped on a rainbow on September 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas at the age of 88. Renee outlived two husbands Gerald "Jerry" Wardrum and William "Bill" Simmons and a daughter, Jennifer Shugart Bolen-Monroe. She leaves three sons Ken (Del), Mike, and Bill Wardrum, and two grandchildren Aaron Wardrum and Rachel Holbrook. She was a true Texas matriarch, giving quiet advice to family and friends, sharing graciously her time and gifts, and always being there for others. After raising her first family, Renee began work in the administrative offices of ACC. A strong Austin woman, she was active in the mental health field as an advocate and an informal lobbyist. Renee married Bill Simmons late in life and, in many ways, those were her happiest years. The family wishes to thank the Ron and Linda Standish family (Lisa, Jill, Sara, and Emily), Reverend James Varner, the Simmons family, the Atkinson family (Lorie and Joel), her many close friends and the staff at Green Ridge at Buckner, and the hospital staff at Ascension Seton Hospital for the many kindnesses shown to our Mom. Renee was a good Christian, a kind friend, a loving wife, and a truly sacrificing Mother. She loved Texas, God, Democrats, and Family. She is again with her loved ones and will always be in our hearts. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.



