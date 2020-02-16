Home

Renita Isikuru Obituary
ISIKURU, Renita 62, of Austin, died Saturday, February 8th. She was born in Austin, TX on August 10, 1957, a daughter of Minnie (Hunter) Carrington and the late Willis Neal. She was the wife of Moses O. Isikuru. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 22nd at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor G.V. Clark officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 21st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020
