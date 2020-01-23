|
HAIRSTON, Ret. Master Sergeant John W. Master Sergeant John W. Hairston, retired with honorable discharge from the Air Force and United States Post Office, passed away on the morning of Saturday, January 18th, 2020. He was a member of Grant AME Episcopal Church on Chicon Street in the 60's. He taught Sunday School, participated as a choir member, ushered and drove the van. He and his wife, Irene, conducted and implemented youth assemblies and plays. He was always willing to help where help was needed. At Grant AME Worship Center on Kramer Lane he assisted with ground keeping and driving the church van. He also sang in the choir, with a beautiful tenor voice. He is survived by his wife Irene, their two children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Grant AME Worship Center 1701 Kramer Lane on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 12 noon under the leadership of Reverend D. Sylvester Patton. Visitation Friday January 24th, 2020 5-7PM at Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Home 2808 E. MLK Jr. Blvd. Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 23, 2020