A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church
Georgetown, TX
ROSE SR, Reuben 90, of Georgetown, TX, died Thursday, June 27th. He was born in Georgetown, Texas on February 9, 1929, a son of the late Madeline (Bailey) and Warren King Rose. The Celebration of His Life Service will be11 AM on Saturday, July 6th at Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church in Georgetown, TX. Public Viewing 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, July 5th at the funeral home. Interment at Citizens Memorial Garden Cemetery Georgetown, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Rose family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 4, 2019
