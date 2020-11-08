1/1
Rex Uberman
UBERMAN, Rex loving father and grandfather, passed away on November 4, 2020, at the age of 68. Growing up near Dallas, and a lifelong public servant, Rex worked in juvenile justice for Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania, helping generations of young people. Rex loved Dallas Cowboys football, music--especially live jazz, and a good cigar. He is preceded in death by his brother Rodney, and is survived by his four sons: Ryan, Reed, Evan and Kyle, his daughters in law: Heather, Erika, Lais and Dory, and his five grandchildren: Zealand, Griffin, Elias, Jude and George.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.
