BLANTON, Rhonda Kay (Knippa) Rhonda Kay (Knippa) Blanton, 51, passed away on June 10th, 2019. After a long struggle, her chains are gone. In heaven, Rhonda is reunited with her Daddy, grandparents Momo and Popo, Memo and Pappy, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rhonda is survived by her daughter Laura Kay Blanton, whom she loved very much, her mother Janet Kay Knippa, her sister Renee (Martin) DeCamp, niece Lily Ann, and nephew David Theodore. Rhonda was born April 2nd, 1968 to Janet and Ted H. Knippa. She was baptized on April 28th, 1968 and confirmed in the Christian faith on May 3rd, 1981 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas. Rhonda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas at the time of her passing. Rhonda received her bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Texas at Austin in 1991. She then worked in the hotel industry in Houston, making many good friends along the way. We will remember Rhonda for her beautiful bright smile, her big brown eyes, and her love of family gatherings, table games, live music, white sand beaches, and Gerber Daisies. Rhonda was a vibrant and spirited woman who enjoyed substitute teaching at public schools and taking in rescue animals. Our family would like to thank Pastor Donald Black and her Christian family at Trinity Lutheran Church for their faithful prayers and spiritual support. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church (1500 W. Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757). In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rhonda's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (800 Houston Ave. Houston, TX 77007), Redeemer Lutheran Church, or a . Rhonda's confirmation memory verse: "Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you." Matt. 6:33 Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019