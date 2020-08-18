1/1
Ricardo Vargas
VARGAS, Ricardo "Dickie" Ricardo "Dickie" Vargas joined his mother, father and brother on the banks of the celestial lakes with his fishing rod in tow on August 15, 2020, at the age of 65. He will be greatly missed for his infectious sense of humor, innate kindness for others, delicious backyard barbecues, and his love for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. His family and friends meant an extremely great deal to him throughout his life which included being a staple in South Austin's Gillis Park. Dickie served our country as a Search & Rescue firefighter in the USMC from 1973-1977. He is survived by his wife (Patricia Vargas), daughter (Tracy Hernandez) son-in-law (Jesse Gonzales), daughter (Ashley Gomez) son-in-law (Tommy Gomez), Grandchildren (Joseph Gonzalez, Angelina "Lina" Gonzalez and Jay Gonzalez), his great grandchild (Jaxton Gonzalez) and siblings (JR Vargas, Gloria Ruiz, Dora Cepeda, Elida Garcia, Mary Santos and Abel "Bobby" Patino). Dickie is proceeded in death by his mother (Felicita Vargas), his father (Ascencion Vargas) and brother (Daniel Vargas). A celebration of his life will be held at Impact Family Church, 2909 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas 78745 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The reception will be held at VFW Post 4443, 7614 Thomas Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78736 at 2:00 p.m.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Impact Family Church
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
I'll miss my little brother I wanted to grow up like him strong yet kind
God bless
J.R. Vargas
Brother
August 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Art & Terry Villarreal Jr
Friend
August 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
