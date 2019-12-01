Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricci Diggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricci Delaine Diggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricci Delaine Diggs Obituary
DIGGS, Ricci Delaine Ricci Delaine Diggs, 61, of Austin, died Sunday, November 24th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 18, 1958, a son of the late Louise (Perkins) and Dennis Diggs. He served in the U.S. Army. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, December 7th at St. Edward's Baptist Church. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, December 6th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricci's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -