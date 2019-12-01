|
|
DIGGS, Ricci Delaine Ricci Delaine Diggs, 61, of Austin, died Sunday, November 24th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 18, 1958, a son of the late Louise (Perkins) and Dennis Diggs. He served in the U.S. Army. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, December 7th at St. Edward's Baptist Church. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, December 6th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019