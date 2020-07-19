SALTER, Richard Allan Richard Allan Salter, 61, of Lago Vista, passed away on July 15th, 2020. He was born May 31st, 1959, in Port Arthur, TX. His life was cut short by a tragic car accident near Cedar Park, TX. His family wishes to thank the skilled and caring efforts of the EMS responders, and the dedicated health professionals of St. David's Round Rock Medical Center. From an early age, he and his family spent many wonderful years on Lake Travis, boating and water skiing. Richard graduated from Spring Woods High School in Houston. He was a powerful presence on the football field, and his number 27 jersey was often the last thing the opposing quarterback saw before being sacked. After a few years at Sam Houston State University, he started his professional career as an electrician and reached the level of Journeyman. Later, he joined his father, Neil Salter, in the automotive finance field, and had a long and storied career in automotive sales. He was a well-known and beloved figure in the Central Texas Automotive Sales Industry. More than anything, he loved his family. Richard met the love of his life, Jeri Hamrick, in 1985. They soon married and had two loving sons, Travis and Jake. They were the pride of his life, and everything he did was in service of his family. He was happiest while standing at his BBQ pit, cooking for friends and family, surrounded by those he loved. He was a loyal friend, and beloved by many. He was a generous man, always willing to help a friend. All who met him could see his strength of character and generosity of spirit. Whenever someone needed help, he was the first to lend a hand. As an example of his character, Jeri wanted to share a story. As they were leaving a movie theater one night, a storm front had rolled in, bringing with it cold and rain. On the way to their car, he heard someone struggling to start their vehicle, but couldn't see them. He was not the kind of man to stand idly by while someone was in trouble, so he told Jeri to head on home, as he searched for the people in need. Unprepared and ill-equipped for the freezing rain, he eventually found them and began working on their car. He did not leave until he knew that it was running and they were ok. This is just one story of many in a long life full of hardwork and selflessness. He is survived by his wife, Jeri Salter; his son, Travis Salter and wife Stephanie Tamez; his son Jake Salter and wife Meggan Porter; his mother, Barbara Salter; his sister, Kathy Hawkins and husband Steve Hawkins; his brother, Curtis Salter and wife Jennifer Salter. He is also survived by his beloved nephews and nieces, Sara Gilbert, Michael and Brian Hawkins, and Nicole and Cortney Salter, along with many treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Neil Salter. A viewing will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Round Rock, TX, on Monday, July 20th, from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.