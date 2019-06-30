Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hearon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Augustus Hearon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Augustus Hearon Obituary
HEARON, Richard Augustus Richard A. Hearon passed away June 24, 2019. Named after his grandfather, a professor and dean at Southern Methodist University, Richard was born on September 19, 1942 in Austin, Texas. With his family he spent the first few years of his life in wartime Washington, D.C. where he received his nickname, Bud, from passing soldiers who greeted the little boy: "Hiya, bud!" He lived in Los Angeles, Dallas and Austin and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and in the real estate business. A skilled photographer and a talented cook who enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Europe, he was devoted to his family, helping to care for his elderly parents and later his widowed sister Marcia. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jewell Hearon, his mother, Eloise Amelia Rose Hearon, and his sister, Marcia Hearon Lind. He is survived by his brother Robert Joel Hearon and Robert's wife Genevieve Tarlton Hearon of Austin, Texas; his niece Anne Hearon Rambo and her husband Irving Rosenbaum of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; his great-niece Rachel Rambo of Hempstead, New York; his nephew Robert Reed Hearon of Barcelona, Spain; his nephew Michael Earl Lind of Austin, Texas; his nephew Mark Edmond Lind and Mark's wife Sonja Franklin of Austin, Texas; his great-niece Sydney Austin Lind of Austin, Texas; and Paul and Marquette Reddam and their children Ellis and Linden of Austin, Texas. A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now