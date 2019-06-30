HEARON, Richard Augustus Richard A. Hearon passed away June 24, 2019. Named after his grandfather, a professor and dean at Southern Methodist University, Richard was born on September 19, 1942 in Austin, Texas. With his family he spent the first few years of his life in wartime Washington, D.C. where he received his nickname, Bud, from passing soldiers who greeted the little boy: "Hiya, bud!" He lived in Los Angeles, Dallas and Austin and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and in the real estate business. A skilled photographer and a talented cook who enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Europe, he was devoted to his family, helping to care for his elderly parents and later his widowed sister Marcia. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jewell Hearon, his mother, Eloise Amelia Rose Hearon, and his sister, Marcia Hearon Lind. He is survived by his brother Robert Joel Hearon and Robert's wife Genevieve Tarlton Hearon of Austin, Texas; his niece Anne Hearon Rambo and her husband Irving Rosenbaum of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; his great-niece Rachel Rambo of Hempstead, New York; his nephew Robert Reed Hearon of Barcelona, Spain; his nephew Michael Earl Lind of Austin, Texas; his nephew Mark Edmond Lind and Mark's wife Sonja Franklin of Austin, Texas; his great-niece Sydney Austin Lind of Austin, Texas; and Paul and Marquette Reddam and their children Ellis and Linden of Austin, Texas. A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 30, 2019