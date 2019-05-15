BARNES, Richard Richard "Hugh" Barnes passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 10, 2019. Hugh is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Kay Barnes; his oldest son Rich and wife Melissa, his daughter Marnnie and husband Doug, and his youngest son Eric. His grandkids, who were the light of his life, Candice and her husband Matthew Rowley, Drewby, Corbin, Meggie, Lexie and Logan. His great grandkids Stanley, Kimber and Buckley. His older brother Larry and his wife Sandy, his sister Glenna and younger brother Keith and his wife Darcy, along with all of his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Stanley and Sally Barnes, his brother in law Michael Tweedie and nephew Matthew Tweedie. Hugh was born on December 1, 1945 and grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He married Kay Garrett on June 3, 1966 after having met in the seventh grade at Methodist Youth Federation. Hugh graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1968 with an Electrical Engineering degree. Hugh was a stand out in his field and worked for EF Johnsons, Texas Instruments, Mattel Electronics and Compaq Computers. Hugh held several patents and consulted for many startup companies after his retirement. Hugh was an avid sports fan and lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan. You could often find him yelling on the sidelines of Drew or Logan's sports games and practices. He was also a ham radio operator, who built his first radio at the age of 8, to listen to Cardinals games. He continued to ham up until his passing. Hugh cherished and spoiled all of his kids and grandkids. He made sure that they had opportunities to travel and experience all sorts of what this life has to offer. Hugh had a great sense of humor and passed this quick wit on to all of his kids and grandkids. Hugh was an honest and fair individual who treated those around him with kindness and understanding. He was an intelligent person who was constantly reading and keeping up with the latest this world had to offer. His love was unconditional and all encompassing, and he will be missed. Those of us left behind will continue to live and laugh, just like he taught us and as he would insist we do. A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/marble-falls-tx/clements-wilcox-funeral-home/1798 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary