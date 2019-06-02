JANDA, Richard Benedict Richard Benedict Janda was born February 6, 1920 in La Grange, Texas. After a long and blessed life, he passed away peacefully in San Antonio on May 23, 2019 at the age of 99. Richard was preceded in death by Martha, his wife of 50 years, and their son Donald. Richard's siblings Martha Hoffmann, Lad Janda, and Annie Janda all predeceased him. He is survived by children Loretta Valenta; Richard (Dick) Janda and wife, Sandy; Delores (Lori) Gililland and husband, John; Diane Janda; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Richard started playing in "The Henry Janda Band" (his father) when he was only 10 years old. When he joined the Service during WW II as an accomplished trombone player, he became a member of his Unit's Army Band. Upon discharge, when the war ended, he moved to Austin and was employed by J. R. Reed Music as a band instrument repairman for 18 years. In 1964 he opened his own business, "Richard's Music Center", in Austin and provided sales and service for band and orchestra instruments. Over the ensuing 44 years he developed a special love of string instruments and he repaired and serviced violins and guitars for professional musicians, schools, and students until forced to retire in 2008 at age 88 due to failing eyesight. During those working years he found time to be an active member of the KJT (Czech Catholic Fraternal Organization) and served as President of the St. Stephen's Society. He also earned the title of "Consulting Rosarian" with the American Rose Society and served as President for the Austin Society. His beautiful homestead was adorned with over 300 rose bushes often in full bloom. Other hobbies included fishing and playing dominos. His favorite sports teams were the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and the Texas A&M Aggies. Richard was a devout Catholic and an active member of St Ignatius Martyr Parish and later at St. Louis King of France Parish. He was also very proud of his Czech heritage. We wish to give special thanks to the caregivers at St. Francis Nursing Home in San Antonio for their loving care during his last two years of life. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 3019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at Cook-Walden North Lamar Funeral Home. Funeral Mass to be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, at 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, Texas; with a Graveside Service to follow at 1:00 pm at Assumption Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary