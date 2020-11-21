FOLTZ, Richard Campbell Richard Campbell Foltz was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on February 2, 1937, to Daniel Shannon and Virginia Campbell Foltz. In high school in Rutland, Vermont, he was an accomplished wrestler, basketball, and football player. After graduation he attended Dartmouth University, and then enlisted in the US Army, where he attended Russian language school in Monterrey, Ca.. He served in the Korean war, and then joined IBM where he worked as an Engineer in NY, NC, and TX for over 40 years. His accomplishments there included multiple awards and several patents related to Local Area Networking and Computing. While working in New York City, he fell in love with Margarita Orozco, from Passi, Philippines. They married in 1960 and celebrated their 60th anniversary in October, 2020. He had a brilliant mind and applied it not only to his work, but to numerous hobbies, including computers, travel, and restoring antique German cars. He traveled overseas almost yearly, visiting family and friends. He was a generous donor to higher education and to the church. He will be remembered as a gentle giant. Richard Foltz passed away on November 12, peacefully in his sleep while surrounded by his entire family. He is survived by his wife (Margarita), sons Heinrich and Werner, and their wives (respectively Laleh and Jacqueline). "Oompah" will be lovingly remembered by his only granddaughter, Jillian. His brother, James Lance Foltz, passed away earlier this year. In-laws include Emmanuel (wife Socorro), Hortensia (husband Santos), Julio (wife Sylvia), and Lourdes (husband Ben). Nephews include Santos, Hortensia, and Margarita Urra, Stefan Orozco, Karen Campos, Jelaine, Ray, Flint, and Duane Orozco, Marlou, Jorge, and Eddie Emmanuel.