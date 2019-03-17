Resources More Obituaries for Richard Ramirez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Cantu Ramirez

Obituary Condolences Flowers RAMIREZ, Richard Cantu Our Beloved Richard Cantú Ramírez, age 94, of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1925 in Lockhart, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Atanacio Ramírez and Herlinda Cantú Ramírez and siblings Nicolasa Gonzalez, Martina Alvarado, and Frank Cantú Ramírez. As a young man Richard worked the cotton fields alongside his brothers and sisters. During the World War II years Richard worked at Todd Shipyards in Houston, Texas supporting the war production effort as a ship welder. Shortly after, Richard began his career in the auto body repair business. Honing his skills as an auto body man Richard eventually became known as "el maestro" becoming a mentor to many young men. Richard was a self-made man who learned multiple mechanical skills independently. In addition he was very well known for his organizational skills and tremendous self-discipline. Richard eventually retired from McMorris Ford after 25 years of service. From 1952 to 1962 Richard was a member of Santa Julia parish in East Austin where he was in the Crusillos and Society of Sacred Heart of Jesus. In 1962 Richard, Tiburcia and family moved to South Austin where he became a member of the San Jose Catholic Church parish and became a member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard and Tiburcia were married on January 5, 1947 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church here in Austin. Richard was a devoted husband and father throughout his entire life. He certainly will be missed by many and never forgotten. Qué en paz descanses, Pop. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Tiburcia Vásquez Ramírez; his children Richard Vásquez (Gloria) Ramírez, Jr., Gloria Ann Vásquez Ramírez, Carmen Vásquez (Ernest) Buentello, Dolores (Carlos) Segura, Raymond Vásquez Ramírez, and Angelina Vásquez Ramírez; siblings Marcela Moreno, Ignacia Castellón, Julia Garza, Telesforo Ramírez, and Sisto Ramírez; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries