Richard Carlton Moffatt


1945 - 2019
Richard Carlton Moffatt Obituary
MOFFATT, Richard Carlton Richard Carlton Moffatt (Rick) peacefully made a break for the Pearly Gates on December 9, 2019. Rick was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 27, 1945, and his family moved to various Texas towns as his father pursued his living as a petroleum engineer. He attended elementary school in Fort Worth, Texas, and ultimately attended junior high and high school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His family moved to Austin and he graduated from the University of Texas. Rick married Eleece Jones Moffatt in February, 1970. Rick worked for American Hospital Supply and Infolab selling laboratory and hospital supplies. He excelled at building personal relationships and meeting new challenges with a positive attitude. Rick is survived by his wife, Eleece, and daughter and son in law, Kate and Chris Mikulencak. He was crazy about his two grandchildren, Ella and Will. Rick is also survived by his favorite sister, Liz Caskey and her husband, Bill. He particularly enjoyed being with family first, and secondly being outdoors working in his yard. A private family memorial was held earlier this week. He had a special interest in , so any donations in his memory may be made to them or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019
