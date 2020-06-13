ROBERTS, Richard Charles "Chuck" August 26, 1952 May 8, 2020 "Chuck" passed away at his home in Austin, TX at age 67 after several years of courageously battling complications from throat cancer. A lifelong Unitarian Universalist, Chuck was a very active member of the 1960s and 1970s-era Liberal Religious Youth UU movement, and continued his long term friendships and helping to coordinate reunions around the United States until the end. The youngest son of David and Sybil Roberts, who preceded him in death, as did his brothers David Jr. and Ronald Roberts, Chuck is now survived by many first cousins: John K. Holmes of Spring; Tim Holmes of La Porte; Christopher Holmes of La Porte; Barbara Smith of Tomball; Bob Dockens of Woodlake; Mike Fisher of Mesa, AZ; Marian Harvey of Huntsville; and Darrell Roberts of Houston. While earning an undergraduate degree in Business and Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin, Chuck was a fixture of the Austin 1970s-scene, bartending at the Pecan Street Café where he made many wonderful friends. Chuck eventually moved to San Francisco, CA, where he was a Financial Analyst. He later returned to the Houston area to care for his father during David's final years of life. Finally, he retired to Austin where he enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog Skip; traveling to visit his many beloved friends around the country; playing dominoes; and participating in many LRY reunions. He was the life of the party and played an important role in the life of his family of friends in the United States and Mexico. A memorial service will be held at Child's Creek in Washington state, once it is deemed safe for travel and for group gatherings. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Chuck's name to the Central Texas SPCA or Lambda Legal (Chuck's favorite charities) is welcomed to do so.



