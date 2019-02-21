BURGER, Richard Dale Senior DPS Trooper Richard Dale Burger (Retired) passed away peacefully at his home in Independence, MO., after a lengthy illness and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior. Dale was born on February 4, 1941, in Ft. Worth, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara, his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Noel, and two grandchildren, Richard and Kori. He is also leaving behind his sister, Frances Pierson, his niece and her husband, Jennifer and Aubrey Stark, plus grandnephews and grandnieces. He was proceeded in death by his father, Dick Burger, his mother, Marie Burger, and his daughter, Katrina. Dale retired on September 30, 1999 after proudly serving the citizens of the great state of Texas for 37 years. During his career, he and his family lived in Abilene, Odessa, El Paso, San Antonio, Ozona, and Austin. He worked in Driver License, Highway Patrol, Motor Vehicle Inspection, and License and Weight services. He was a faithful follower of Christ and served as a deacon in the Crescent Heights Baptist Church, Abilene, the First Baptist Church of Ozona, and Northwest Baptist Church in Austin. Dale was an avid University of Texas Longhorns fan, having purchased season football tickets for 17 years. He and Barbara enjoyed RVing, touring this great country whenever possible. A Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Friday, February 22, 6-8 PM. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 10:00 AM. All activities will be at the Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, Austin, Texas. Burial will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Park Cemetery. Let it be said of Dale, "He fought the good fight, he finished the course, he kept the faith." Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary