Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
4600 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX
Richard Davila Obituary
DAVILA, Richard Richard Davila, 60, Austin, TX, passed away on November 13, 2019. He was a long time Austin, TX resident, a retired mechanic, a Professional poker player and was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Richard is survived by his siblings, Lillie Baldovino, Rosa Guzman, Chris Guzman, Jessie Guzman, Alice Davila, Dora Davila, Sylvia Hernandez; several nieces, nephews; his loving son, Patrick Rafael Davila and wife Michelle; his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Damion, Eric and Sonny. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beatrice Davila; his brother, Frank Guzman; and his mother, Catherine Regalado. Visitation 5:00 pm 7:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church 4600 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78741. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Manchaca, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 16, 2019
