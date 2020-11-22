I had the pleasure of serving on the faculty of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences with Doug for 25 years. He was a superb teacher, excellent mentor to his graduate students, and a real faculty leader. He always placed the interest of the department and the university over his own. He has a passion for conservation that was reflected in everything he did. Doug, you made a real difference in the lives of many people and you made a real difference in protecting our natural world. RIP, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Doug's family. Dave Schmidly

David Schmidly