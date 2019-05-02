Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 259-1610
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Salisbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Salisbury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard E. Salisbury Obituary
SALISBURY, Richard E. Richard E. Salisbury, 48, died unexpectedly on April 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Richard was born on March 30, 1971 to William and Catherine Salisbury in Eatontown, New Jersey and grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts. He is survived by his twin daughters, Keelyn and Mackinna Salisbury and their mother, Elizabeth, all of Allen, Texas; his sister, Alice (Salisbury) Sansone and her husband Kenneth Sansone; two nephews, Henry and Nathaniel Sansone; a niece, Ada Sansone, all of Ross, California, and by his parents. Richard was graduated from Thayer Academy in 1990, Brown University in 1994, and Columbia University School of Law in 1997, where he was a James Kent Scholar. His legal career began in corporate law but then gravitated to complex civil litigation. After clerking for a federal magistrate judge in Florida, Richard worked in private practice in Dallas before spending ten years as an Assistant Attorney General at the Texas Attorney General's Civil Medicaid Fraud Division. His primary interest was always spending time with family, especially his beloved daughters. His varied interests also included opera, skeet shooting, and yoga. Richard held an issued U.S. patent on software that he developed in his free time. Richard possessed a dry, gentle sense of humor, and a wonderful command of the written and spoken word. A funeral service and celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas 78759, with a reception to follow. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Funeral Homes, 1700 East Whitestone Boulevard, Cedar Park, Texas 78613.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now