SALISBURY, Richard E. Richard E. Salisbury, 48, died unexpectedly on April 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Richard was born on March 30, 1971 to William and Catherine Salisbury in Eatontown, New Jersey and grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts. He is survived by his twin daughters, Keelyn and Mackinna Salisbury and their mother, Elizabeth, all of Allen, Texas; his sister, Alice (Salisbury) Sansone and her husband Kenneth Sansone; two nephews, Henry and Nathaniel Sansone; a niece, Ada Sansone, all of Ross, California, and by his parents. Richard was graduated from Thayer Academy in 1990, Brown University in 1994, and Columbia University School of Law in 1997, where he was a James Kent Scholar. His legal career began in corporate law but then gravitated to complex civil litigation. After clerking for a federal magistrate judge in Florida, Richard worked in private practice in Dallas before spending ten years as an Assistant Attorney General at the Texas Attorney General's Civil Medicaid Fraud Division. His primary interest was always spending time with family, especially his beloved daughters. His varied interests also included opera, skeet shooting, and yoga. Richard held an issued U.S. patent on software that he developed in his free time. Richard possessed a dry, gentle sense of humor, and a wonderful command of the written and spoken word. A funeral service and celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas 78759, with a reception to follow. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Funeral Homes, 1700 East Whitestone Boulevard, Cedar Park, Texas 78613. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2019