TULK, Richard Earl Richard Earl Tulk, beloved husband and father, passed away in Austin, Texas on November 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Richard is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen Parker; his four children, Steven (Tanya) Tulk of Guangzhou, China, James (Jennifer) Tulk of Georgetown, Lisa Tulk of Dallas, and Daniel Tulk of Austin; his 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister Penny (Ron) Driessner of Arlington; and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was an honors graduate of the University of Texas School of Law in 1968. He served as First Assistant City Attorney for the City of Austin and City Attorney of Abilene before returning to private practice in Austin. Though a skilled and respected attorney, Richard was devoted to helping those less fortunate than he was. He routinely provided legal services to those in need who could not afford to pay, and felt privileged to be able to use his talents to help others. After his retirement, he volunteered for many years with Mobile Loaves and Fishes where he felt humbled to witness many acts of extraordinary charity around him. He believed strongly that we should take care of everyone in our community, and acted accordingly. Richard had various interests he loved through the different phases of his life, having been an avid sailor, golfer, pool player and chef. His greatest delight, however, came from spending countless hours visiting with family and friends in his home, where his children and numerous extended relatives knew he would be glad to see them at any time. He was always ready with whatever anyone required, whether that be sage advice, a creative repair strategy, kind words, a funny story, a hug, or just a hand to hold. He had a kind yet mischievous sense of humor and a remarkably generous heart. To those fortunate enough to have known Richard, the world doesn't shine nearly as brightly in his absence. The family plans to hold a memorial in the coming year so those who knew Richard may gather to celebrate his life once it is again safe to do so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store