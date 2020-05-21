|
FENDER, Richard W. 1928 - 2020 Richard 'Warren' Fender, 92, of Bastrop, Texas, passed away at home on April 24, 2020. He was born in 1928 in Harlingen, Texas to Earnest Leonard Sr. and Helen Fender. He grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School where he was active in Student Council, Boy Scouts (Troop 20) and the Aquatic Club. He was an veteran and served honorably overseas as an Army field medic in the Korean War. He attended The University of Texas where he received his bachelor degree in Chemistry. He worked as a Division Contracts Manager for Texas Instruments until he retired. He moved to Bastrop in 1995 and continued to work for the Bastrop ISD Transportation Department. Warren was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Bastrop where he taught Sunday school and served as church treasurer. He enjoyed giving back to his community and served on the Board of Directors for the Bastrop County Water District No.2. Warren was an enthusiastic Texas Longhorn football fan. He always looked for new adventures and earned his pilot's license later in life. He loved the symphony, traveling, golfing, reading, and videography. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, MaryAnn, three children, Robyn Connelly and husband Don Connelly, Ryan Fender, Rick Fender; his stepchildren, Fred and Michon Deakins, Randy and Becky Deakins, Mike Deakins, Mark and Peggy Carmichael,and Jeff and Debbie Funderburk; his grandchildren, Shelby Connelly, Natalie Connelly, and Helen Fender; his sister Dorothy Stull of Clarksburg, MD; and many nieces and nephews. Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest L. and Helen Fender Sr.; sisters, Hazel Noe, Allyne Robertson, Lucille Duffy, and Helen Mae Arend; brothers, Dr. E.L Fender Jr., James E. Fender, Harris Fender, and George A. Fender. The family requests charitable donations be sent to First United Methodist Church of Bastrop in lieu of flowers. Funeral services are pending.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2020