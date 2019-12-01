Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
(512) 863-2564
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
County Line on the Lake
5204 FM-2222
Richard G. Balling


1953 - 2019
Richard G. Balling Obituary
BALLING, Richard G. Age 66, went to be with our Lord Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born in Camino, CA on November 17, 1953. After graduating college, he went on to join the US Navy. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Rhonda, son Brent Thomas, daughter Rachelle Abbott, and 6 grandchildren. Richard will be remembered by his fun loving personality and gentle heart. In lieu of a service, we will hold a Celebration of life on December 8th from 11:30am-1:30pm at the County Line on the Lake, 5204 FM-2222. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019
