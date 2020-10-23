LITTLETON, Richard (Dick) G. 1943-2020 A gentle man and a gentleman and a man of quiet faith. On October 7, 2020, Dick succumbed to his lengthy battle with prostate cancer at Christopher House, Austin Tx. He will be extremely missed by his wife, Judi, of 57 years, his children, Traci Wooten (Bob), and Nick Littleton (Sheila); his grandchildren, Tyler and Alison Wooten and Maddie and Sarah Littleton; and his sister, Ann. After retiring from Exxon, he went on to enjoy the fruits of his labor on the shores of Lake Travis. His quiet presence will be missed by the many friends he made chili cooking, scuba diving, volunteering for over 25 years at JDRF walks, his community service to Briarcliff, and his many adventures with his grandkids and travel buddies. A Celebration of Life (COVID conscious) will be held on Sunday, November 1st, at 2:00 pm at Blissful Hill in Spicewood Tx. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or any humane organization of your choice.



