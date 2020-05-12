Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
1956 - 2020
GIBSON, Richard Allen Richard Allen "Rick'" Gibson passed peacefully from this life in the early evening of Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at his home in The Hills, Texas. Rick was born on February 18, 1956 in Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Gibson and his wife of 33 years, Kathy Holladay Gibson. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Jan Goss Gibson; father, Roy Gibson of Paris, Texas; brother, Ron (Glenda) Gibson; son, Jason Gibson; daughter, Lauren (Jake) Trice; mother-in-law, Sue Mayes Holladay; niece, Ashley (Scotty) Hazard; nephew, Matthew Gibson; grandchildren, Chloe Holladay, Judah Trice, Lennox Gibson, Finley Gibson, and Amethy Trice; bonus children, Christy Cooke, Dustin Goss, and Rhema Wambua; bonus grandchildren, Blade Angel, Beau Angel, Alyssa Angel, Addyson Duke, Bella Wambua, Kyli Goss, and Jillian Goss; and many loving family members and friends. Rick was the co-founder of Eli Technology, and was an inventor with a long, successful career as a technology pioneer for over 40 years. Rick possessed a great zest for life. He was a faithful, loyal man who had a heart bigger than life. He was loved by all who knew him. He was a man of unshakable conviction, integrity and honor. Rick loved to ski the mountains of Colorado and he loved the beaches of Tulum. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow. Rick will be greatly missed by everyone he leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to The Seedling Foundation at www.seedlingmentors.org. At this time, due to the national health crisis, there will not be a public gathering. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends to celebrate Rick's life. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Michelle, Danny, and all the staff at Halcyon Home for their care and compassion.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2020
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
