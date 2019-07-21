MERRILL, Richard Glen Merrill, Richard Glen age 54, of Friendswood, was born February 19, 1965, in Dallas TX. He grew up in Austin and moved to the Houston area upon graduating from The University of Texas at Austin. He died unexpectedly while hiking in Big Bend National Park on July 2, 2019. He married Susan Gaucher in 2001 and divorced in 2017. They had one child: Jennifer Merrill of Friendswood. He is also survived by his mother Johnnie Merrill, brother Brian Merrill of Liberty Hill, sister Angela Merrill Head and husband Joe of Merkel, brother Gordon Merrill of Austin, and several nephews/nieces and their children. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 27, at Clear Lake UMC (16335 El Camino Real, Houston TX 77062); reception and visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, his BigBendChat.com friends ask that donations for Jennifer's college fund be made via GoFundMe http://www.gofundme.com/richardmerrill. Or if you prefer, donations may also be made to the CLUMC Music Fund. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019