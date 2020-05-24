Home

Richard Heraty

Richard Heraty Obituary
HERATY, Richard "Sterling" Sterling Heraty, 90, a talented, funny, curious, hard-working, amazingly creative artist and commercial space planner, passed away at Christopher House (Hospice Austin) May 10, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born in Lynn, MA, teen-age Sterling crafted window displays for Boston area stores. During Army service in Germany he was introduced to major European art and architecture. Later, the GI Bill brought him a BFA from the Art Institute of Chicago. He and wife Nancy moved to Colorado, where his talent bloomed. He succeded in his interior architecture business and won national, regional, and local awards. After his return east, several years later, he added fine art to his repertoire and participated in group & solo art shows in several states. He continued to enjoy teaching college students, and was especially kind and encouraging to newcomers. Sterling was physically active: a runner, skier, and cyclist. He was known for his dancing skills - and thus won Barb's heart in CT. They married and lived there 5 years. He continued hiking and skiing in the northeast, but after moving to Austin he made up for the lack of snow by hosting a Saturday Morning Bike and Coffee Club. Sterling is missed by son Kevin (Lori) in Denver, daughter Linnea (Newark, DE), and beloved wife of 31 years, Barb Tuttle, in Austin. His Sherman stepkids: Laurie (Billy), Douglas (Mindi), Stephen (Amy), plus step-grandkids Logan, Rachel, Matthew, Brendan, and Jeremy, all will miss him. Once travel resumes, interment will be in Connecticut. A gathering in Austin also will planned at a later date. Those who would like can make a gift in his memory, at powerforparkinsons.org or Hospice Austin.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
