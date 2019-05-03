ELLSTROM, Richard J. Richard J. Ellstrom, age 77 died Sunday, April 28 2019 at St David's Hospital in Austin, Texas. He was born June 2, 1941 in Rochester, Minnesota to Anne and Sidney Ellstrom. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1959. He attended Rochester Junior College, studying Business and graduated in 1961. He worked his entire career (44 years) at IBM, first in Rochester, Minnesota and moving to Austin, Texas in 1981. He retired in 2005. He enjoyed watching and playing sports. In his younger years (into his 50s!), he played fast pitch softball. He was a pitcher on the Hollywood Bar team in Rochester. Later, he took up golf. He considered himself to be a great golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was especially good at rocking babies to sleep. He is survived by: partner of 24 years Lynne Harvey of Austin TX; children Joanne (and Mitch) Wayne of Wisconsin Rapids WI, Tom (and Lorrie) Ellstrom of Austin TX, Cathy Ellstrom of Rochester MN and Debra (and Todd) Rasmussen of New Market MD; siblings Geraldine Brown of Rochester MN, Robert (and MaryAnn) Ellstrom of Raleigh NC, Janice Gikas of Maple Grove MN, and Michael (and Judy) Ellstrom of Rochester MN; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 25 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Anne and Sidney E. Ellstrom, brother Sidney H. Ellstrom, and sister Frances (Eileen) Dunlap. The family is planning a private Celebration of Life ceremony to be held this summer in Austin, Texas. Arrangements are being made through Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home Pflugerville TX https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/pflugerville-tx/richard-ellstrom-8268070 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary