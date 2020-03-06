|
MILOS, Richard J. (1939 2020) Richard was born and grew up in Albany, NY but got to Texas as soon as he could. In 1985, he took a job transfer to Austin and fell in love with the city, the weather, the food and the music. He met and married Carolyn Meissner Grimes, and became stepdad to her two daughters, Michelle Hawkins and Valerie Carney, in addition to his own two kids, Steve and Eleanor Milos. Carolyn was part of a large, close-knit family, and after her death, Richard remained close to the Meissner clan, and was grandpa to Valerie's kids, Brenna and Nolan. Richard was a long time member of St. Austin's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus and received awards for his volunteer work for the church, St. Austin's Catholic School and the Knights. He coordinated the Basketball Free Throw and Soccer Challenge for years, and many students and parents knew him. A talented wood worker, he made crosses, portraits and trees using a scroll saw and sold them at the church Holiday Fair. During his last five years, he lived with his partner, Linda Moore, and their beloved Basset Hound, Bubbles. His only sister, Dottie Joyce of Schenectedy, NY, died a month before he did. Funeral services will be held on March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Austin's Catholic Church with a reception following in the parish hall. The church parking garage is at MLK and San Antonio. To leave condolence for the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 6, 2020