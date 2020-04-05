Home

Richard James Smits

Richard James Smits Obituary
SMITS, Richard James Richard James Smits, 67, of Austin, TX passed away on March 16th, 2020 from ongoing health issues. Rick was born September 4, 1952 in Green Bay, WI to the late Gilbert and Delores Smits. He graduated from West High School in 1969. He joined the US Army, serving for three years during the Vietnam War then moved to Texas, and was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years. He is survived by 4 siblings, Bruce Smits, Kenosha WI, David Smits, Lexington KY, Steve Smits, Hugo MN and Kathy Righter, Taylor TX as well as his aunt, Sister Gabrielle Smits, Kansas City, MO and many nieces & nephews, all who will miss him greatly. Rick will be cremated and a family celebration will happen later.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
