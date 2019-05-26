ELLIS, Richard K. Richard K."Dick" Ellis, of Round Rock, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 22, 2019. He was born in Laredo, Texas on October 4, 1949 to Ruth and Bill Ellis. He met his future wife, Gay Rose, when they were both 15 at church youth group. They married in 1970 and moved to Austin. Dick and Gay were blessed with two children, Missie and Matt. Dick enjoyed a wonderful career in television news in Austin for over three decades and also enjoyed working for the City of Austin, Texas Comptroller, Leander ISD, and KOKE FM radio. He loved water skiing on Lake Austin, spending time with his family, and an occasional trip to the coast to fish. Dick is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gay; his father-in-law, Ron Rose; his daughter and son-in-law, Missie and Aaron Ables; his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Alex Ellis; his brother and sister-in-law, Bill Jr. and Patricia Ellis; his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Scott and Kay Ellis; the nine grandchildren he was crazy about - Katie, Larron, Braeden, Addie, Colton, Sara, Dawson, Justin, and Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. A celebration service for Dick's life will be held Thursday, May 30th at 2:00 pm at Crestview Baptist Church in Georgetown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church Missions Program. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary