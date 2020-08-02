POULTER, Richard Lars Age 56 12/17/1963 to 7/30/2020 Richard is survived by his lovely wife Trish Poulter, Pflugerville, Texas, Son Andrew Poulter, Lakeway, Texas, Mother Margaret Poulter, Mexia Texas, Brother Wade Poulter, Teague Texas, Sister Dena and husband Brian Barger, Teague Texas, Nathan and wife Brittany Poulter, Abilene Texas, Niece Stephanie and husband Mike Mahoney, San Antonio Texas and several great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Dean A. Poulter and Niece Parker K. Poulter. A special thanks to his dear friend Corey Goggins and the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott & White RR for all they did for Richard in his final days. Richard proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was always there for anyone who needed him and expected nothing in return. Richard took much pride in his projects as an electrician and handyman. Richard's heart was as big as Texas that always overflowed to the people around him. Whatever anyone needed from pliers, to a beer, to a friend he was always there at a drop of a dime. He loved his family, friends, country and the state of Texas. Richard passed on to his new journey with the Lord in peace as a true Texan; on his terms with the ones he loved the most. He is loved and remembered, "Chicken Wings".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store