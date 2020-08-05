COWAN, Richard Leo "Bubba" June 10, 1926 August 2, 2020 Richard Cowan (Bubba) was a third generation Austinite whose grandfather owned a livery stable in downtown Austin in the early 1900's. As a 9-year old boy he would drive a mule team wagon into Austin to sell the milk from the family dairy. That dirt road is now RR2222. Growing up he was surrounded by a large, tight-knit family in the Four Points area of Austin, and shared many stories about the history of the growth of that area, including the construction of the Mansfield Dam. Bubba started racing cars at a racetrack that was located on Williamson Creek in Oak Hill in the 1950's. In the late 50's he moved to San Angelo and raced all over Texas and Oklahoma throughout the 70's. He was admired for his racing skills in open wheel race cars, and proudly lined his mantle with racing trophies. Bubba was a character with a sharp memory to the end. His idea of a good time included hunting, fishing, smoking cigars, and telling a good story from some incident in his life. He had so many stories he never had to tell the same one twice! Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Webb Cowan, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers. He is survived by his wife Avalon Cowan, daughter Janice Keene and husband Van, son Travis Cowan and wife Chrissy, stepdaughter Nita Shockley and husband Roy, stepson Mike Hays, 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store