LOCKE, Richard Richard Locke, age 80, passed away in Austin, Texas, on September, 17, 2019. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, and made his home in Austin, Texas in 1977. Although he left Oklahoma, he never lost his love for his Comanche heritage or his OU Sooners. Richard had completed his mission to serve his country and build a loving and close family. He joined the US Navy where he earned multiple commendations and awards, including the Navy Good Conduct Medal (5), National Defense Service Medal, Antarctic Service Medal, Navy Sea Service Deployment ribbon, Navy/Marine Corps Overseas Service ribbon, Navy Recruiting Service ribbon, Naval Surface Warfare Badge, and District Recruiter of the Year. 21 years later, he retired as a Senior Chief, Gunner's Mate. Shortly after, he went to work for Golfsmith for 15 years. During his time overseas, he fell in love with a beautiful French woman, whom he later married. Richard wanted the best for his family and he did everything in his power to provide, love, and lead. He leaves behind a loyal and amazing wife, Jeannine, who stood by his side for 56 years of marriage; two loving daughters, Valerie and Chantal "Chooch", who he was so proud of; two grandkids, Benjamin "Benjo" and Alyssa, who brought the biggest smile to his face; and brothers and sisters. We will miss hearing his favorite sayings, which included anything/anyone being a "boulevard shagnasty", wanting his cup of "mocha java" each morning, shouting "cattle guard" at the top of his lungs prior to each upcoming one, encouraging us to make that "mean green" or "bread" - and telling his family how much he loved them, even until his final days. Richard had travelled all over the world but there was one place he had yet to visit - Heaven. God needed someone with his qualities: Kind. Lover of all animals. Strong. Supporter of all underdogs. Smart. Determined. Funny. Honest. Brave. Generous. We will miss you every day and you will be in our hearts forever. We will be listening for you playing your harmonica, and we will know the chimes we hear are your way of letting us know you're always with us. Fair winds and following seas, Senior Chief. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Wags, Hope, and Healing (www.wagshopeandhealing.org) The family will receive friends during a visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive, in Austin. A celebration of Richard's life will take place in Cook-Walden's chapel on Sunday, September 29, at noon with interment immediately following in the cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019